Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled While Hosting Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! viewers have been treated to an eclectic array of guest hosts in recent months, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being the latest one to fill the iconic role. Rodgers' first episode as guest host aired this past Monday — and it caught attention for one contestant's amusing answer. The episode's Final Jeopardy question asked contestants to identify the daytime TV personality known for the quote "just take... ten seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are." Instead of the correct answer (which was Mister Rogers), contestant Scott Shewfelt decided to write "Who wanted to kick that field goal?" — a reference to a controversial call during the NFC Championship game between the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The answer courted an amused response from Rodgers, which you can check out below.

“That is a great question, should be correct,” Rodgers joked. “But unfortunately for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

Rodgers' guest-hosting gig probably came as a surprise to some Jeopardy! fans, but the football legend has publicly shown his love for the quiz show, and even won Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” Rodgers revealed when announcing his guest-hosting gig, “and being able to be on Jeopardy! years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice … they’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those.”

Rodgers is among an array of guest-hosts who have filled in on Jeopardy! in recent months, including Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, producer Mike Richards, journalist and TV personality Katie Couric, and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. Ultimately, a new permanent host for the series is set to be unveiled later this spring, with Richards outlining what that search process has been like.

“The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into. We have had some great conversations with people," Richards revealed in an interview earlier this month. “We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well."

