SmackDown Spoilers Reveal New WWE Champions

Today’s episode of WWE SmackDown is taking place in Spain, so while it will air in the United States at the normal time of 8 PM EST on USA Network, it is already in the process of airing internationally on Netflix. As a result, we already know about a major shake-up in the Title scene, as WWE has crowned new Champions during the episode. Detailed spoilers are incoming for today’s SmackDown from here on out, so you’ve been warned.

The main event of today’s WWE SmackDown was for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and it was a battle between the current Champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) and perhaps the hottest Tag Team in WWE at the moment the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

The Street Profits have been on a tear in recent weeks, returning to WWE and setting fire to every Tag Team that stood in their way. They not only turned heel but they went after everyone, and after overcoming all obstacles in their path, they finally got to the Champions DIY.

DIY is also a heel team, and just like the Street Profits, they are also a well-oiled machine. That’s why it came down to the smallest of moments for an advantage to present itself, and it happened during what was supposed to be the final blow delivered by Gargano and Ciampa.

Gargano and Ciampa set up for Meeting in the Middle, with both having Dawkins in their sights. Unfortunately, as they charged forward Dawkins fell backward to avoid Gargano’s kick, and it ended up catching Ciampa right in the head. Then Dawkins hit Gargano with a powerbomb and tagged in Ford, who hit the Frog Splash and pinned Gargano for the massive win.

The Street Profits are now WWE Tag Team Champions, making this the first time they’ve held Tag Team gold in around 4 years. You could tell how important the moment was for them, as Ford put his hands together and bowed his head, and then Ford and Dawkins hugged in the center of the ring as they were declared the new Champions.

It will now be interesting to see who WWE lines up for their first challengers. A DIY rematch is very possible, but we could also end up seeing the Motor City Machine Guns or perhaps even a new Tag Team brought in to really give them a run for their money.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but let us know who you want to see be their first true challengers in the comments. You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!