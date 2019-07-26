John Wick TV Series Confirmed to Be a Prequel, More Details Revealed

Fret not, John Wick fans — Starz hasn’t forgotten about the spinoff show. The Wrap reports earlier today, Starz chief Jeffrey Hirsch revealed during a TCA 2019 panel The Continental is still in development, though it likely won’t hit airwaves anytime soon. According to the report, the premium cable show will debut sometime in a post-John Wick: Chapter 4 world, nearly two years away. Not only do we now have a timeline for the show, but Hirsch also revealed it will be a prequel, set “way earlier” than any of the John Wick films.

“The Continental will be way earlier in the history of the series,” Hirsch told those in attendance. “It will be a fresh look at The Continental as the hotel and how that came into the being of John Wick. It’s way back in terms of the timing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

John Wick star Keanu Reeves is executive producing the series alongside, though it’s unclear whether or not Wick will end up appearing in the rumored eight-episode series. When asked, Hirsch tried skirting the question the best he could. “That’s a really good question and we’re not going to answer,” the Starz COO admitted.

Chris Collins (The Sopranos) is set to write and serve as showrunner. Collins and Reeves will executive producer alongside Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, and franchise creator Derek Kolstad. Stahelski — the filmmaker that helms the features — has been attached to direct the series premiere.

“Lionsgate is very interested in doing a John Wick TV show, and that seems very appealing to us, to give those creative ideas to that entity, because I think in TV you could really expand on what that is, and greater than we could in just a two-hour film,” Stahelski said during a press stop ahead of John Wick: Chapter Two.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for release on May 21, 2021. The Continental has yet to receive a release date.

What other ways do you think they could expand the John Wick universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!