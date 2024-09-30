Josh Brolin Confirms Those Hal Jordan Green Lantern Talks & Possible DC Future

There for a bit, comic book fans believed that Josh Brolin, who has already played Thanos and Cable, was set to lead DC Studios and HBO's Green Lantern TV series. Reports indicated that Brolin was being eyed for the role of Hal Jordan, arguably the most well-known Green Lantern, playing an older version of the character that would be showing the ropes to a younger John Stewart. Brolin later turned down the role, which ultimately went to Friday Night Lights and Bloodline star Kyle Chandler, and Brolin is ready for other potential projects in the future.

While speaking to ComicBook about his new movie Brothers, which he stars alongside Peter Dinklage, Brolin addressed the talks with DC and confirmed that he wasn't taking on the role.

"You know what? Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay," Brolin told us. "It's working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he's wonderful, actually. And, you know, we'll see what's down the line, man."

That last part is key, as Brolin seems to leave the door open for another role in the new DC Universe, should one open up down the line. He has already played Thanos in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as a turn as Cable in Deadpool 2. Adding a major DC role would make him one of the more prolific performers in the comic book movie space.

Ozark's Chris Mundy is serving as the showrunner for Lanterns and co-writing alongside Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and DC Comics writer Tom King. This HBO series is said to be a murder mystery that plays more like a season of True Detective than a typical superhero adventure.

"We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC's 'Green Lantern,'" Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, said in a statement when Lanterns was officially greenlit. "As part of James and Peter's vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era."

"We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm," DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a statement. "John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with Superman."

Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in Brothers, which is hitting select theaters on October 10th, followed by a debut on Prime Video October 17th.