Josie and the Pussycats Perform “Milkshake” on ‘Riverdale’

Josie and the Pussycats — or at least two-thirds of them — return in tonight’s episode of Riverdale, performing a cover of Kelis’s “Milkshake” atop Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe.

Melody (Asha Bromfield) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), along with guest Pussycat Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), perform the hit song at a fundraiser to save Pop’s in “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks,” which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The third Pussycat, Valerie (Hayley Law), does not appear in the episode, with a line of dialogue explaining that she is sick. More likely than not, Law was busy filming one of her other commitments, which include the Netflix series Altered Carbon, in which she plays Lizzie Elliott.

The song will likely be available on iTunes and Amazon later in the week, as previous songs performed by Josie and the Pussycats have been after appearing on Riverdale.

“Milkshake” originally appeared on Kelis’ third studio album, Tasty, and it peaked at number three for five consecutive weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song is written by The Neptunes, a production duo comprised of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo who are credited with 24 hits in the Billboard Hot 100. With over 500,000 copies sold, the song went gold and earned a Grammy Nomination for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2004.

It became an instant pop music classic for its catchy hook and kitschy subject matter.

You can see the official video from The CW below, along with the official episode sell:

With Riverdale still reeling from Fred’s shooting at Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe and the exodus of the startled Pop’s staff, Betty is more determined than ever to keep the town staple afloat. Though Cheryl resists appearing at an event aimed at rescuing the diner, Betty delivers a bold threat, which leaves Cheryl no choice but to perform with Josie and the Pussycats, who are temporarily down one member.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.