Work Begins on Netflix’s ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ TV Series

Work on Netflix‘s television adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s Image Comics superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy has officially begun.

Showrunner and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, who previously served as showrunner on the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil for Netflix and recently signed an overall deal the streaming service, announced his first day with the show’s writers’ room by posing a question on Twitter and then having one of the characters from Jupiter’s Legacy answer it.

“First day in the room with the writers for Jupiter’s Legacy. Hmm. How should we approach these episodes, Skyfox?” DeKnight tweeted.

The Jupiter’s Legacy television series is part of the slate of new content being created based on the comic book works of Mark Millar after Netflix purchased Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld. Here’s the synopsis for the series:

“A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight will also direct the first episode.”

Millar and Quitely launched Jupiter’s Legacy in 2013. The comic book so far spans two core limited series and a prequel limited series titled Jupiter’s Circle, which featured art by a variety of artists. The story is a post-modern take on superheroes that creates an entirely new set of heroes in the archetypes popular during the Golden Age of Comics and uses their lives and those of their children to examine the connection between superheroes and the ideals of America.

The series is primarily focused on a family of superheroes that begin with Sheldon Sampson, the Utopian, and Walter Sampson, Brainwave. Skyfox, who has some enhanced abilities but otherwise fits into the Batman archetype, was a friend of the Sampsons during their early superhero days but had a falling out with them, something that is explored more thoroughly in the Jupiter’s Circle prequel.

Jupiter’s Legacy currently does not have a firm release window from Netflix.