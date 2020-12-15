Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date in New Trailer

✖

The first season of Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous left fans with a pretty massive cliffhanger, while simultaneously tying the story into the overall film franchise. The kids at camp were left behind when Isla Nubar was evacuated, an event which was depicted in 2015's Jurassic World movie. Now, the teenagers have to fend for themselves on an island full of dinosaurs on the loose, with no idea if or when help will be coming for them. Fortunately for fans of the series, the wait for what's next is almost over.

We knew that Season 2 of the series was on the way, but Netflix hadn't revealed exactly when. That changed on Tuesday with the debut of the Season 2 trailer, which confirmed the release date for the new episodes. The second installment of Camp Cretaceous will be arriving on Netflix on January 22nd. You can check out the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous here:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

What did you think of the full trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2? Are you looking forward to watching the new episodes next month? Let us know in the comments!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns to Netflix on January 22, 2021.