Justice League Dark: 10 Characters We Want to See in HBO Max Series

The world of DC Comics is being adapted into live-action in a pretty wide array of ways, with an ever-growing list of movies and TV series inspired by the iconic roster of characters. One of the latest projects to enter that fray is an upcoming HBO Max television series executive produced by J.J. Abrams, which is expected to center around the characters from Justice League Dark. The fan-favorite group brings to life some of the paranormal and truly bizarre corners of the DC universe, with an ever-rotating ensemble at the heart of it. This Justice League Dark series comes after years of the group potentially getting a film adaptation, with Guillermo del Toro, Doug Liman, and Andy Muschietti all rumored to tackle the project at one point or another. While there's no telling when the TV adaptation will eventually arrive on the small screen, it's not too early to think about which characters could - and should - appear in it. Here are ten characters we'd love to see in HBO Max's Justice League Dark series.

John Constantine (Photo: DC Comics) John Constantine has been a fixture of the world of DCTV over the past half-decade, after Matt Ryan first began to play the character in NBC's short-lived Constantine series. Following backlash over the series' cancellation, Ryan's version of the character was folded into The CW's Arrowverse of shows, appearing on Arrow before ultimately becoming a fixture on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Whether Ryan plays him (which could work, through multiverse shenanigans) or a different actor steps into the role, you absolutely need Constantine to be part of the Justice League Dark ensemble. Plus, the series being on HBO Max would theoretically answer the prayers of those hoping to see Constantine smoke, swear, and be overtly bisexual without having to skirt around network censors.

Zatanna (Photo: DC Comics) Another quintessential member of the Justice League Dark - and one who is significantly overdue for a proper live-action portrayal, outside of a run on Smallville - is Zatanna Zatara. A powerful sorceress who moonlights as a stage magician with her dad, Zatanna has the ability to access some major dark magic, which is usually controlled by speaking words spelled backward. Zatanna is one of the most unique heroines in the DC Comics mythos, and there's no doubt that Justice League Dark would be able to accurately portray her complicated backstory and her use of magic. She also is arguably the female character most commonly associated with the team, so it would be a shame for her to not be included.

Swamp Thing (Photo: DC Comics) Alec Holland/Swamp Thing did have a fairly-recent live-action portrayal, with DC Universe's Swamp Thing series airing last year. To the dismay of fans, Swamp Thing was cancelled almost as soon as the series premiered, due to an error with the series' budget. Despite all of that, the show's practical costume for Swamp Thing is a truly beautiful sight, and fans will certainly advocate to see it potentially used in Justice League Dark. Whether or not that remains the case, or the series starts from square one, Swamp Thing is definitely a character who should be featured.

Deadman (Photo: DC Comics) Another visually-interesting hero - who is regarded to be one of the key members of the Justice League Dark - is Boston Brand/Deadman. A circus acrobat who was brutally murdered, Deadman was given the ability to possess any living being, which helped him track down his killer -- and eventually find a purpose helping the lives of mortals. Deadman is the kind of heroes whose origins are bizarre and entertaining enough to be explored in a TV show, and he'll be a particularly-interesting foil to basically anyone you throw in a room with him.

Etrigan the Demon (Photo: DC Comics) While Etrigan has played a role in DC Comics for decades, he has yet to properly make a live-action debut, but Justice League Dark could (and should) change that. A demon from Hell, Etrigan bonds with a human man named Jason Blood, who convinces him to use his powers for good instead of evil. Putting Etrigan in Justice League Dark would be an interesting way to build out the show's mythos, while bringing another beloved Jack Kirby character into live-action. And come on, you know you'd be curious to see how his unique character design is adapted into live-action.

Detective Chimp (Photo: DC Comics) He's a chimp who solves crimes and carries a sword. What more do you need? In all seriousness, Detective Chimp (real name Bobo T. Chimpanzee) has evolved to be a surprising part of the mystic corner of the DC universe. Originating in a series of backup stories in Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog, Detective Chimp grew to have a larger role in the DC Universe, including in the Day of Vengeance and Shadowpact titles. While Detective Chimp has largely teamed up with the JLD in more recent iterations, he's the kind of truly off-the-wall character that would be fun to see in the series.

Black Orchid (Photo: DC Comics) No matter what, Justice League Dark shouldn't fall into the "Smurfette" trope of having Zatanna be the only female team member. So, why not add Black Orchid to the fray? The character has had multiple iterations since the 1970s, most recently as Alba Garcia, an ARGUS agent who is assigned to monitor the Justice League Dark. Not only does she have super strength and flight, but she can literally change her body into any shape. Any iteration of Black Orchid would be cool to bring to TV, and would add a complex and visually-interesting female hero to the team's roster.

The Upside-Down Man (Photo: DC Comics) There are certainly a lot of dark mystical foes for the Justice League Dark to go up against, but there's something especially upsetting about the Upside-Down Man. The character is the physical manifestation of dark energy and magic, and serves as a foil to the magical Hecate. As a result, the Upside-Down Man commands the Otherkind, a series of monsters who are warped in his image. While he's a fairly-recent villain, The Upside-Down Man seems like a concept creepy enough to pit against any roster of the Justice League Dark. Plus, his character design would look absolutely terrifying in live-action.

Klarion the Witch-Boy (Photo: DC Comics) Another wild card that you could throw into the fray - either as a true villain or a Loki-style antihero - is Klarion the Witch-Boy. After growing up in a magical society in an alternate dimension, Klarion killed his abusive master and ventured out into the multiverse, subsequently creating a headache for Etrigan and the Justice League Dark. If his stint on Young Justice is any indication, Klarion can totally work in the context of a television show, and he would provide a bizarre and youthful energy to Justice League Dark.