Justified Fans Demand Walton Goggins Appear in FX Revival

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from FX that Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for a Justified sequel series titled Justified: City Primeval. The new series will be inspired by City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, another novel by the late Elmore Leonard, with Justified producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner set to serve as showrunners and even series creator Graham Yost returning as an executive producer. With all of these familiar names returning there was one notable absence, Olyphant’s co-star Walton Goggins who played the iconic villain Boyd Crowder in the original six season run.

Truthfully it makes sense why Goggins’ name wasn’t included in the announcement as FX confirmed the series will be set in both Miami and Detroit with Given “having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago.” The new series will follow him as both a marshal and “part-time father,” but now on a collision course with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, “a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.” All this sounds like big reasons for why Goggins’ character, who was in prison as of the series finale, wouldn’t appear, but that didn’t stop fans from demanding he make an appearance in some capacity as you can see below.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

Alarming

https://twitter.com/sideshow_val/status/1482033543987412993

Please figure out a way

https://twitter.com/ducksplaytennis/status/1482043053405839360

Demanding

I’m demanding that Walton Goggins be included in this cast. https://t.co/efE9msH9Um — Susan Cooper 💙🌊💙🇺🇸💙 (@BuzzEdition) January 14, 2022

He’s got opinions

NEWS: Justified is coming back, and Raylan's in Detroit now

ME: *imagines a five-minute Walton Goggins monologue about the peculiarities of Detroit-style pizza* — Derek InDesign (@TheOtherJeff) January 14, 2022

They’ve got to get Walton

I don't care how they do it, they've got to get Walton Goggins' character written into this. More dialogue between those two, please. https://t.co/eANuINYVAC — Nick Hytrek (@SCJNickH) January 14, 2022

Strike potential

if there’s no walton goggins, we strike — . (@MarisaKabas) January 14, 2022

That’ll be perfect

As long as Walton Goggins is back too then that’ll be perfect!!!👏👏 https://t.co/T1BD0UED0r — KattsMeow(Kat Black) (@KattsMeow1) January 14, 2022

It ain’t Justified

Seeing lots of stuff about a new "Justified" series. If it ain't got Walton Goggins, it ain't "Justified". — Robert K Trobich (@RKTlaw) January 14, 2022

I hope they got Walton

My head was like "Jeez, I hope they also got Walton Goggins" before I realised why they probably haven't 😅 https://t.co/4b86nrj1vR — Matt West (@acdiploMatt) January 14, 2022

He better