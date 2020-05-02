Ant-Man and the Wasp Director Teases the Return of Walton Goggins' Marvel Villain

✖

In the grand scheme of things, Walton Goggins' role in Ant-Man and the Wasp was relatively minor, leaving most fans waiting for more — especially after Sonny Burch (the character Goggins plays) teased reporting to someone major. According to Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed, it's a "never say never" situation when it comes to Goggins' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a fan Q&A with fans over Twitter Saturday, Reed revealed that it's completely possible for Goggins to return at one point or another, especially since the character is alive and well, presumably in the custody of the San Francisco Police Department.

"There's always a chance," Reed told a fan about the acclaimed actor's possible return.

If anyone gets a say on Goggins' return, it's likely Reed has a big part in the decision seeing he's already on board to return to helm the threequel. While the actor's return still remains a decently large question mark at this point, Reed previously told us he'd like to explore the Quantum Realm in-depth during any subsequent installments.

"I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

He added, "There are definitely things in this movie that, if we're fortunate enough to make another one, there's a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we're just dipping our toes into it."

In a post-Ant-Man and the Wasp world, Goggins has found further success in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. The actor currently stars in CBS' The Unicorn, which just wrapped up its first season in March. Goggins is also a producer of the sitcom.

Ant-Man is now streaming on Disney+ while Ant-Man and the Wasp can be seen on Netflix.

Who do you think Burch was working for in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.