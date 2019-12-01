The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shares 34th Birthday Celebration Video

Thanks to her roles on Charmed, The Big Bang Theory, and now Harley Quinn, Kaley Cuoco has become a fan-favorite among many. The actress recently celebrated her 34thh birthday, and it’s safe to say that she did so in a pretty epic way. Over the weekend, Cuoco took to social media to share a video of her birthday celebrations in Bangkok, which occurred while she was filming the upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. In the Instagram video, Cuoco is presented with two birthday cakes, as the various cast and crew sing her a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

“Thank you so much,” Cuoco says in the video. “This has been such an unbelievable experience. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I cannot believe I turned an age on-camera … This was a total dream. This is awesome, I’ll never forget this birthday.”

The past year has certainly brought quite a lot of milestones for Cuoco, including The Big Bang Theory airing its twelfth and final season earlier this year.

“I was laughing,” Cuoco said in an interview earlier this year. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end.”

In addition, Cuoco can currently be heard voicing the titular character on DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series, which she also executive produces as part of her Yes, Norman production banner.

“This show is completely out of control. Harley Quinn is a blast of a character, and she’s nuts,” Cuoco explained in an earlier promotional video for the series.

