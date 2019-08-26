The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Reminds Husband of Divorce Rumors After He Shares Unflattering Photo of Her

Kaley Cuoco has been married to Karl Cook for over a year now, and some of their quirkier relationship habits have recently caught attention online. Among those is Cook frequently posting candid pictures of Cuoco without her approval, and it looks like the actress has a pretty unique take on the whole ordeal. Over the weekend, Cook posted a rather awkward photo of Cuoco sleeping, to which she joked that there might be some truth to the rumors that the pair are “divorcing and living separate lives”.

While Cuoco and Cook (probably) might not be divorcing, the Big Bang Theory alum has been upfront about the duo’s unique approach to marriage — including the fact that they currently don’t live together.

“We’re building our dream house, we’re eventually gonna be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco shared earlier this month. “We have a very unconventional marriage, we have different locations that we’re at a lot, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important. It works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other, it just makes life really fun.”

Although Cuoco and Cook might not live together at the moment, he has certainly gotten a chance to share quite a few candid photos of Cuoco on Instagram, something she is not the biggest fan of.

“No, he’s his own man.” Cuoco joked in an interview last month. “He makes his own Instagram decisions. He’s bold.”

“Well, he doesn’t ask me before he posts them, so…” Cuoco explained. “He just, he loves a good sleeping picture. Not Sleeping Beauty, like he loves a [real sleeping photo], and he loves to take a picture from down here. It’s his favorite thing to do. He’s just funny.”

“By year six, he’ll know not to do that,” Cuoco’s Harley Quinn co-star, Lake Bell, added.

“Yeah, right now it’s kind of cute, but…” Cuoco responded.

Cuoco will appear next in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series, which is expected to debut sometime this fall.