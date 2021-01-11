Watch: Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Debuts First Clip on Nickelodeon

Prepare yourself, SpongeBob SquarePants fans, because the prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is finally here. Nickelodeon unveiled the first look at the forthcoming animated series during the NFL Wild Card Game halftime presentation, which will debut exclusively on Paramount+ (the updated version of CBS All Access) as an exclusive original series later this year. As you can probably already tell, this looks unlike the typical animation style for the long-running SpongeBob SquarePants series, but is done in full CG that has been seen in numerous special episodes and theatrical movies.

Take your first look at Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years in the video player above! And stay tuned for more information about when the season premiere "The Jellyfish Kid" will officially premiere on Paramount+.

Original press release from ViacomCBS follows below:

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today released a sneak peek of the all-new Paramount+ Original Series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years during a special halftime presentation of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon. The slime-filled presentation of the National Football League’s Wild Card game featured one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more.

In the sneak peek of the series premiere, “The Jellyfish Kid,” a young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish and his friends do whatever they can to help him. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is coming soon to Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming subscription video on-demand service. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon later in the year.

In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.