SpongeBob Spinoff Kamp Koral to Debut on CBS All Access in 2021

SpongeBob SquarePants has delighted fans of all ages for two decades now, with the hit animated series spawning several movies, comics, and countless other celebrated things. The world of SpongeBob is set to get a bit bigger with its first official spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, which has been publicly in the works since 2019. Now, we have the best indication yet of when - and where - the spinoff series will debut. On Thursday, it was announced that Kamp Koral will be moving to CBS All Access in 2021, as part of the streaming service's larger rebranding.

Kamp Koral will focus on SpongeBob and his friends as they head to sleep-away camp. The group will spend their time building underwater campfires, catching jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest.

Kamp Koral will utilize 3D animation, as opposed to the 2D animation used in the flagship series. It will see the return of voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen), and Lori Alan (Pearl) to their iconic roles. New additions to the Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years cast include Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko's Modern Life) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

“When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades,” Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon said in a statement. “We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.”

The series' move to CBS All Access comes as the next SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, is skipping theaters altogether, after being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now be released digitally, including an exclusive streaming home on CBS All Access in early 2021.

What do you think of SpongeBob SquarePants' Kamp Koral moving to CBS All Access? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.