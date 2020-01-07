Katy Keene Gets Order For 13 More Scripts In Advance Of Premiere

As is almost a yearly tradition at this point, The CW rolled out its renewals early this year, announcing new seasons for almost its entire crop of shows. Included among the renewals for shows like The Flash, Supergirl, and Riverdale was the announcement that Katy Keene, the upcoming spin-off for the Archie based show, has had 13 additional scripts ordered. It’s unclear how many episodes were initially been ordered for the series after the pilot stage, but this should round out the episode count for the mid-season series nicely.

Set to premiere on February 6, the show will follow the stories of Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), as they chase their dreams in New York City. The cast also includes Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Katerine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

“We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said. “And even though we are in the very early stages of our new full-stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

Katy Keene is also included in this new streaming strategy for The CW, as the series will stream exclusively on HBO Max after its season wraps up on traditional television. It’s unclear when it will debut on the new streaming service but unlike the flagship Riverdale series it’s unlikely it will ever be released on Netflix.

Before Katy Keene is set to officially debut, fans will get to formally meet the titular character on an episode of Riverdale, where she will share a scene with her established acquaintance, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi, said in a statement when the crossover was announced. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Katy Keene is set to debut on February 6, 2020 at 8/7c on The CW.