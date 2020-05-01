Katy Keene Season Finale Details Revealed

✖

As tonight sees the latest episode of Katy Keene taking over the airwaves, The CW has released the official synopsis for the show's season 1 finale, titled "Chapter 13: Come Together." The episode, which will air on May 14, was always set to be the season finale -- a rarity on network TV this year, since so many shows saw their filming scheduled truncated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the episode, it sounds like the end of the season is a time of reconciliation, with Lucy and Gloria seeming to have a meeting of the minds while Pepper, Jorge, and Josie take on their own issues.

It will, of course, be kind of hard for the finale to top what happened last week. Set five years into the future of the world established on Riverdale, The CW's Katy Keene sets the stage for familiar faces from the popular series to not only make guest appearances but offer glimpses of what the future holds. With Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) a main character on Katy Keene, we already know that her pursuit of musical fame remains her endgame well after she’s left high school behind and in last week's episode "Chapter Ten: Gloria" a visit from her old friend/stepbrother Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) gives us a look into his future as well -- and it's one that's fitting to Kevin and also one that Riverdale fans may not expect.

In last week's episode of Katy Keene, Kevin pays Josie a visit in New York City and, while chatting with Josie and her friends Jorge (Johnny Beauchamp), Katy (Lucy Hale), and Pepper (Julia Chan), he reveals that he's now the drama teacher at Riverdale High School. However, Kevin does have bigger aspirations. He's also written a play, "La Bonne Nuit", which he describes as a coming of age noir set in the small town of "Creekdale" in which "a lot of people die and also make out."

Just...wow.

You can check out the full synopsis below.

SEASON FINALE – Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Eager to make things right, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents building, but he has no idea who he is going up against. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help. Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Katy Keene airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together" will debut on May 14.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.