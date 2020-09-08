Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End With Season 20

✖

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons. The series, which debuted on October 14, 2007, will end with its final season airing in early 2021. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Kardashian-Jenner family in a statement signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick. and described the decision as one made with "heavy hearts".

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement read. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years -- through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

E!, the network that has been home to Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its debut, also issued a statement (via Variety) about the show's end.

"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family," the statement read. "Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."

The wildly popular series has, since its 2007 debuted, spawned several spin-off series as well as made the Kardashian-Jenner family household names while following their lives and relationships. Kim Kardashian West also shared news of the series' end on her Instagram, noting that she wouldn't be where she is today without the series.

"Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today," she wrote. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Season 19 of the series is set to debut September 17th while the 20th and final season will premiere sometime in 2021.

What do you think about Keeping Up with the Kardashians coming to an end after 20 seasons? Let us know in the comments below.