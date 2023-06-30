Kevin Bacon to Star as Undead Bounty Hunter in New Horror-Action Series

Tremors and They/Them star Kevin Bacon is set to star in The Bondsman, a new horror series centering on an undead bounty hunter with a musical twist. The Bondsman has landed a straight-to-series order at Prime Video, and hails from Blumhouse Television and creator Grainger David, from an original idea by David. While the show did get a straight-to-series order, production on The Bondsman won't start until after the WGA (and potential SAG) strike is over. David will exec produce alongside Bacon, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television and Paul Shapiro for CrimeThink.

According to Deadline, who first reported the deal, The Bondsman is centered on Hub Halloran (Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.

The Bondsman will be a return to Prime for both Bacon (who starred in I Love Dick at the streamer) and Daredevil veteran Erik Oleson, who was showrunner for the second season of Amazon's Carnival Row, and will serve as showrunner on The Bondsman, which Deadline characterizes as a half-hour, eight-episode series. Blumhouse, too, has worked with Prime Video recently, as the production house behind The Horror of Dolores Roach, a horror comedy that will launch on July 7.

Bacon, a Hollywood fixture since the 1980s, has recently taken on a number of high profile projects, including They/Them, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and City on a Hill, his series at Showtime. Bacon also reprised his role as Valerie McKee in a Tremors TV pilot back in 2017, but the project never went to series, in spite of a ton of fan enthusiasm. It would have been his first return to the role since 1990.

City on a Hill, which was cancelled back in October, centered on the unlikely partnership between a veteran FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) and an up-and-coming city prosecutor (Aldis Hodge) who work together to clean up corruption in Boston. The series also stars Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro and Lauren E. Banks.

The series is created by Chuck MacLean and was executive produced by showrunner Tom Fantana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson executive producing along with Todd, Zamacona, Bacon and Hodge.