Kevin Smith Wants To Direct One Of Final Supergirl Episodes

Last week brought the surprising news that The CW is officially bringing the hit series Supergirl to an end. The show will start shooting its upcoming sixth season later this month before officially closing the curtains on the whole thing sometime next year. Speaking on a new episode of his Fatman Beyond talk series alongside co-host Marc Bernardin, director Kevin Smith had kind words for the show and star Melissa Benoist after it was announced the series would conclude. Smith, having previously directed four episodes of the series, also aired his hope to get in on one of the final twenty episodes of the show.

"I loved that show so much. I'll be sad to see it go. I hope to god I get to direct one of those twenty episodes," Smith said. "There's a world where you get just twenty women directors, and f**k all the dudes for the last season, but if they're letting a dude in there. Oh to go back to National City....I can make some phone calls."

Smith also mused on his time working on the series, adding: "Working on that show was some of the best times I've had in my life, professionally and personally. I'm so glad that show exists. I loved it, before I directed on it, just thought, 'God, her relationship with her sister is so beautiful.'"

He also had high praise for Benoist, with whom he's collaborated on the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot feature in-between Supergirl seasons, noting how much respect he has for her and her presence on the set of the show.

"Such a great show. She is such a great person," he continued. "Honestly, the light of the f***ing world. As a number one on a show, who works literally every day and every scene because you're the titular character, and sometimes they hoist you up on wires because you have to be on a green screen... she always had a smile on her face. She's always wonderful and gracious."

Upon the announcement of the series' ending, Benoist shared some of her memories for working on Supergirl

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on Instagram. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

