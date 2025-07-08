King of the Hill Revival Debuts New Dale Voice Actor With New Sneak Peek

King of the Hill is now only a little under a month away from its new series premiere with Hulu this Summer, and a new promo for their upcoming show releases has also debuted the first listen from Dale Gribble’s new voice actor in the series. King of the Hill’s new revival series will be set nearly a decade since the events of the original series, and will be showcasing much different versions of each of the characters than we ever saw in the original episodes years ago. But there are going to be just as big of changes behind the scenes as well.

Original Dale Gribble voice actor Johnny Hardwick unfortunately passed away while King of the Hill was in production on its new episodes with Hulu, and while it was confirmed that he would be around for a few of the episodes he had completed work for, there’s going to be a new voice actor taking over for the series heading into the future. To get the first tease of what this new version of Dale will sound like, King of the Hill fans can hear the first sample with Hulu’s new “Coming Soon in 2025” promo at the :54 mark. Check it out below.

Who Is Dale’s New Voice Actor in King of the Hill?

Leading into the new series’ premiere, King of the Hill has revealed that Toby Huss will be taking over as the voice of Dale Gribble for the future episodes. Huss not only played a huge role in the original series as the voices of Cotton Hill, Kahn Souphanousinphone, and many other smaller characters, but knew Hardwick very well as colleagues and friends. The star revealed how emotional he was about taking on the role during King of the Hill’s panel at the ATX TV Festival from earlier this Summer where he explained that he’s not trying to copy Hardwick’s performance.

“Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow.” Huss stated. “I’m not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I’m trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him and that’s a credit to Johnny. So all I’m trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny and it’s so sad that he’s not here.” King of the Hill co-creator Mike Judge also confirmed that Hardwick will also be featured in six of the new series’ episodes during the panel as well.

When Does King of the Hill’s Revival Come Out?

King of the Hill will be premiering its new revival series with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th, and will be running for ten episodes as a Season 14. These new episodes will be dropping all at once, but it’s yet to be revealed whether or not there are going to be more episodes as of the time of this publication. There’s likely going to at least be a Season 15 as previous teases from the cast have teased work on at least two new seasons of the revival, but that has yet to be confirmed as of this time.

What has been confirmed about the new King of the Hill episodes, however, is that it’s going to introduce fans to a whole new kind of Arlen as Hulu teases it as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”