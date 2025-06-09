King of the Hill Revival Raises a Big Question About Nancy

King of the Hill is finally coming back to screens with a new series of episodes nearly two decades after the original show came to an end, and the new revival is already raising a big question about Dale’s wife and Joseph’s mother, Nancy Hicks-Gribble. King of the Hill is returning for a new season that’s set nearly a decade after the events of the original series. Much like how fans always appreciated how grounded King of the Hill was when it came to its overarching characters and stories, it seems to be the case for the new series coming to Hulu as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill’s new revival will be continuing to tell its grounded stories with each of the characters, and it opens it all up to resolving some of the major lingering plots from the original show. One of the biggest concerned Nancy’s on and off again affair with John Redcorn, and the final season of the original series seemed to end their torrid relationship once and for all. But as the revival approaches, it seems to tease that their affair has picked up again. Not only that, but it raises big questions of whether or not Dale and Joseph still left in the dark about it all.

Hulu

Is Nancy Back With John Redcorn in New King of the Hill?

In the new opening sequence for the King of the Hill revival, one of the brief sequences shown happening around Hank and the others sees John Redcorn picking up Nancy. It’s mirroring the sequence that happens between the two of them in the original series so it’s a good callback to the original. But the difference here is that this is after all of the development that Nancy went through in the original series as she decided to end her affair with John Redcorn in order to stay loyal to Dale. The Season 11 episode “Hair Today, Gone Today” even sees Nancy making this decision as a sacrifice to her own vanity, which is a huge move for someone like Nancy.

If Nancy has indeed returned to her relationship with John Redcorn, it’d be a major disservice to the growth she had in the original series. She opted to naturally lose her hair and stay with Dale because she loved Dale despite his quirks and flaws. He loved her in return, and never really questioned her. It’s why even while someone like Joseph clearly is not his biological son, Dale has made many leaps of his own logic to believe that Joseph is indeed his son. Dale just trusts and loves Nancy that much, so it’d be a troublesome backslide if Nancy just reverted to her old ways.

20th Television Animation

Does Nancy Tell Dale About Joseph?

But the bigger question heading into the new King of the Hill episodes is whether or not Nancy has told Dale about Joseph and John Redcorn. The new opening for the series sees Dale continue to hang around with a much older Joseph, so it’s clear that the two of them still share a very close bond as father and son. If she has returned to her affair, then it’s unlikely that Nancy has said anything about the secret in the years since. But that was never really the key issue.

John Redcorn was usually the source of stirring within the relationship as his desire to raise Joseph always kept him nearly revealing the connection between him and Nancy. It was much clear to everyone around Dale, but no one was willing to tell the truth because Dale truly loved Joseph as a son. If there’s anyone who’s going to stir the pot even more in the revival it’s John Redcorn, and his role in the new series is still very much unclear. But we’ll see soon enough as King of the Hill’s new season debuts with Hulu on August 4th.