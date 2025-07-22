King of the Hill Creators Reveal Revival Will Present Hill Civil War

We are only a few days away from the Hill family returning to Arlen, Texas, as Hulu will be bringing back King of the Hill for its fourteenth season. Taking place years after the events of the original series finale, Hank, Peggy, and Bobby are in very different places in their lives. Thanks to Hank accepting a job in Saudi Arabia, the Hill family has been away from Texas for quite some time and so there will be a serious shock to their system on August 4th. In a recent interview, King of The Hill’s creators revealed that the fourteenth season will usher in a “Hill Civil War.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Series co-creator, and the voice of Hank, Mike Judge revealed that Hank and Bobby will be throwing down the gauntlet in a beer brewing competition during his talk with Animation Magazine. Here’s what Judge said about the family feud, “I also like seeing Bobby grown up and the way he and Hank interact with Bobby as a young adult on his own. I especially like an episode in the new season where Hank and Bobby compete in a brewing competition. I think it’s a great episode and shows what the new family dynamic is like, and it feels good.”

The Future of Arlen, Texas

In discussing how the series made a comeback, Judge attributes the return to a 2017 event that reunited the creators, and how this almost resulted in a spin-off, “We all thought it was really fun and went over really well. After that, Greg and I started talking about doing the show again or maybe coming up with a spinoff. Greg and I had a lot of other stuff going on at that time, but whenever we’d talk about King of the Hill, it seemed like it could be good to revisit it. There are just so many new things in the world that would annoy Hank, and when we hit on the idea that he had been working out of the country for a long period of time, then returned home, and that we would age the characters, I felt like it could be really fun to do again.”

Judge also hopes that old and new King of The Hill fans will find something to enjoy from the upcoming fourteenth season, “I hope they enjoy it and find it funny in the same way that they always did. There are shows I watch that are just kind of comfort-watching, like when I was a kid it was The Andy Griffith Show or The Beverly Hillbillies and many others. Lately it’s been What We Do in the Shadows in my household. There’s not much I take away from those shows, other than they’re fun to watch and make me laugh. So I hope King of the Hill is like that for our viewers.”

Want to stay up to date on the Hill’s return before August 4th? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of The Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Animation Magazine