King of the Hill Revival Reveals New Dale Voice Actor Taking Over for Johnny Hardwick

King of the Hill is coming back for a new revival series later this Summer, and the series has announced the new voice actor taking over for Dale Gribble after Johnny Hardwick’s tragic passing. King of the Hill announced a couple of years ago that it was officially working on new episodes over a decade after the original came to an end, and with it excited fans over the fact that the voice cast from the original series would be returning too. But tragically, Hardwick passed last Summer at the age of 64 while the new King of the Hill was still in the midst of development.

This left the fate of his character, Dale Gribble, in question as he’s one of the central pillars of King of the Hill overall. It had not been revealed whether or not the new series would be retiring the character or recasting, but now it’s been confirmed that a new voice actor would be taking on the role. It was announced ahead of its premiere later this Summer that King of the Hill will feature Toby Huss taking over the role of Dale Gribble for the new Hulu series. Huss previously worked with Mike Judge on Beavis And Butthead, with plenty of live-action and animated roles under his belt.

What Happens to Dale in King of the Hill?

It was previously reported that Johnny Hardwick was able to record for “a couple of episodes” of the new King of the Hill series before his passing, but it has yet to be revealed exactly how much of his material will actually be seen in action. It’s the same case for his character as while he has not been retired, there will be a noticeable shift in Dale with this new King of the Hill revival series. Helping this along will likely be the fact that there has been a huge time jump since the events of the original series, and Dale and the other characters will be much older.

The new King of the Hill series has been confirmed to take place years after the events of the original, and has teased to feature Hank and the others dealing with how much Arlen has changed over the years. The original series focused on how Hank was always the voice of reason to the shenanigans sparked by Dale and the others, and it’s likely going to be the same case here but reinvented for the modern era. Maybe even while wrapping up some loose ends from the original.

When Does New King of the Hill Come Out?

King of the Hill will be officially making its debut with Hulu later this Summer on August 4th. Original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels will be returning for the new series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. It was also confirmed that Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom will be returning from the original series for their respective roles.

King of the Hill has also yet to reveal how many episodes this new revival will be sticking around for, but it’s going to be exciting to see how much has changed. With Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head already finding success with reviving its series with older versions of the main duo (as it works on its own third season), fans can expect to see just as much success here. If you wanted to catch the original series before the new episodes air, you can watch all 13 seasons of King of the Hill streaming with Hulu.

