How King of the Hill’s Revival Sets Up Its Next Season

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season released all of its episodes on August 4th, meaning that not everyone has had the time to binge the entirety of the Hill family’s return. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn if the show will return for a fifteenth season on Hulu, though considering the groundswell, it wouldn’t come as a surprise. Luckily, we are more than happy to break down some of the story elements in season fourteen that set the stage for a potential future of Arlen, Texas.

Warning. If you have yet to watch King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. To start, Hank and Peggy are still coming to terms with returning to Arlen, Texas, though Hank has been adamant about not returning to Saudi Arabia, despite his previous employer pulling out the stops to get him back. In the season fourteen finale, the Hill patriarchs find themselves joining an investment group in backing a “boar hunting” start-up company, but it all goes wrong. Sticking closer to their community, Hank and Peggy decide to invest in John Redcorn’s “red corn” meaning that this relationship could be explored further in the future.

Bobby And Connie’s Relationship

Of course, the biggest storybeat for the future will be Bobby Hill and Connie Souphanousinphone’s budding relationship. When Connie re-enters Bobby’s life unexpectedly, she is dating Chane Wassanasong, though the two have an open relationship. While Bobby dates several women during the fourteenth season, he comes to realize that his attraction to Connie is simply too strong, though this doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing.

In the season finale, Bobby and Connie find themselves running into serious obstacles, as the pair are drained from their respective workloads and Connie suffers an injury jumping on a trampoline. Despite this, the pair decides to keep giving their new relationship the chance it deserves. We have to imagine that in a fifteenth season, their budding relaionship will take up plenty of space in the future episodes.

All The Rest

As for everyone else in Arlen, supporting characters like Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer have mostly remained the same. Dale is still running his business, along with spouting conspiracy theories, though he remains in the dark on his wife’s relationship with John Redcorn. Bill is still looking for acceptance and has yet to find a lady love who will help him to settle down. Boomhauer, while now looking after the son of his girlfriend, has yet to introduce his love interest to Hank, Peggy, or the audience at large. While theories are swirling online regarding whether we have already met Boomhauer’s girlfriend in previous seasons, animation enthusiasts will have to wait to see if her identity is truly revealed in the future.

