King of The Hill Revival: Where Hank And Peggy Have Been

On August 4th, Hulu is taking viewers back to Arlen, Texas as the Hill family is returning for a fourteenth season of King Of The Hill. Following the reveal of the revival’s new intro, fans of the surreal animated series were given an idea of what some of these characters have been up to in the time period between the previous series finale and these upcoming new episodes. While not revealed in the opening, a recent interview sees King of The Hill co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels revealing what Hank and Peggy have been up to during that time.

In a wild new reveal, not only did the Hill family leave Arlen, but apparently, they left the United States of America entirely after the initial series finale. Thanks to Hank getting a new job, the family relocated to Saudi Arabia, specifically the Aramco army base. As explained in a new interview with the outlet Vulture, Greg Daniels breaks down how this locale was more of the ‘white-picket-fence’ aesthetic than even Arlen was, “We liked the idea that he had been gone for a while, and the most Mayberry kind of freezer that you could put the family in was an Aramco base, which is like an idealized kind of white-picket-fence America. They had gone to Saudi Arabia and they were just coming back and had missed out on a lot of recent, uh, cultural changes.”

A Different King of The Hill

Alongside Daniels’ reveal of the Hills in Saudi Arabia, Mike Judge confirmed that the revival would reflect the things that Hank and Peggy have missed in their time away, “A lot has happened in the world since the original run of the show ended. There’s just a lot more for Hank to complain about.”

New showrunner Saladin K. Patterson discussed Hank’s return and how his part to play in the revival will work in this new world, “Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was. Well, Hank’s been gone, and while he’s gone, the country’s changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn’t really the middle anymore.”

The synopsis for the Hulu revival, if you need an official breakdown for the King of The Hill’s return, reads as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill.” The upcoming season is set for ten episodes and is sure to have some major changes for all the characters that will be making a comeback.

Want to see what the future holds for Arlen, Texas?