King of The Hill Revival Has Fans Wondering About Peggy’s Feet

Peggy Hill has been a great many things in the history of King of The Hill. She’s been a teacher, wife, mother, and remained a steady source of hilarity in the Mike Judge-helmed series. With Hulu bringing back the series for the first time in years for a fourteenth season, fans are picking over any information they can get when it comes to the Hill family. One aspect that keen-eyed fans have noticed when it comes to Peggy isn’t how she’s aged but rather, how her feet have seemingly changed in the face of the revival that is making big waves prior to its August release.

In King of The Hill’s fourth season, the episode, “Transnational Amusements Presents – Peggy’s Magic Sex Feet,” Peggy is revealed to have a shoe size of 16. In a meeting with her doctor, Hank’s wife is tricked into making a video wherein a video is made of her feet which is used for fetish websites. Eventually, following Peggy dealing with her newfound fame and her embarrassment of her feet, she receives a pep talk from Bobby and comes to grips with her large extremities. In the revival, the opening credits show us a Peggy who might have gone through some changes in her time away from the small screen.

Did Saudi Arabia Change Peggy?

As King of The Hill fans now know, the Hill family found themselves moving to Saudi Arabia to live in a recreation of an American town thanks to Hank’s new job. Returning to Arlen, Texas, fans are speculating whether Peggy had “foot reduction surgery” while abroad. Ultimately, this would be quite the turnaround for Hank’s wife as the original series saw her coming to grips and accepting her big feet. Still, the characters could have changed in the many years since they first experienced the original series finale, as has been evident with what we’ve seen so far.

Luckily, while Peggy’s feet might have changed, her voice won’t change in the upcoming fourteenth season. Hank’s wife will once again be voiced by Kathy Najimy, who voiced Peggy for the first thirteen seasons of the original series. Najimy might be best known for King of The Hill but the actress has had major roles in the likes of Hocus Pocus, Sister Act, and The Morning Show.

On August 4th, rather than releasing all episodes of the fourteenth season weekly, Hulu decided to unleash the Hills’ big comeback all at once. This means that we should have our answers, one way or the other, when it comes to whether or not Peggy did undergo cosmetic surgery while outside the United States. With a second season already in the works according to returning voice actors, animation fans are waiting to see if Hank’s little slice of Texas will continue for many seasons to come.

Want to see the status of Peggy Hill's feet later this summer?