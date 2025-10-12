Charlie Cox Reacts to Finally Donning the Classic DD Daredevil Costume for Born Again S2 (Exclusive)

As revealed officially at New York Comic Con, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will return in Born Again Season 2 with a new costume. Such is the way with MCU superheroes: no sooner are they comfortable in their professional outfits than someone in a costume department comes along and suggests more armor, more lines, more detail, and wackier colors. Cox has actually worn a number of different Daredevil costumes, from the classic homemade black pirate look back in Netflix’s Season 1 through the iconic red looks and even the divisive yellow number from She-Hulk. Mercifully, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s look is a winner.

Daredevil’s new costume finally includes the comic-accurate double D on Cox’s chest (no immature jokes, please), as well as a moodier color palette, ready to take on Kingpin in all-out war for New York City. ComicBook’s very own virtuous defender Chris Killian spoke to Cox on the press line at NYCC, and the subject of the new costume came up:

Chris Killian: “Having worn many versions of the Daredevil suit over the years, what’s it feel like to finally don the double D’s after all this time?“

Charlie Cox: “It’s pretty cool. I doubted whether that would ever happen. And you know, I meet a lot of fans who have been asking about it for years. They made me earn it; I never asked. I just waited for it to be something that would be hopefully inevitable. It took over 10 years, it was pretty cool, and I have to say, normally when we’re filming in whatever the new suit is, we really want to keep that a secret, we don’t want to spoil it for the fans, so I’m cloaked. But when I found out I had the double Ds, I was like, I hope I get paparazzi. I hope like it’s like on the internet because I was so proud of it.”

Daredevil’s New Look Finally Restores Something Most Adaptations Ignored

For whatever reason, Daredevil’s DD logo has been overlooked in every version of the blind hero’s costume bar one. Only Ben Affleck’s uneven take on the character for Fox had a DD logo, but even then, it was smaller and over his breast pocket like the emblem of a supermarket. Cox’s more accurate take has been a long time coming, and will delight Marvel purists who care deeply about that level of fidelity.

In terms of the story, you can see why Daredevil would want to announce his identity a little more in the context of Kingpin’s war on vigilantes. Murdock is a figurehead of the rebellion, and Season 2 is set to end with an epic showdown between him and Vincent D’Onofrio’s sinister Mayor Fisk. Embracing his logo is almost an added act of defiance; he is, in effect, saying it with his whole chest, as the kids say. It’s a case of very clever timing.

