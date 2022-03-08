Kung Fu: Althea Works at a New Start Up in Exclusive Season 2 Premiere Clip

Kung Fu returns for its second season on Wednesday night and ahead of the season premiere, “Year of the Tiger: Part 1”, The CW has provided us an exclusive clip from the episode. In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the video player above, Althea (Shannon Dang) has returned to the workforce, but soon discovers that maybe her professional goals and the goals of her new employer might. not exactly align.

Season 2 of Kung Fu is set to see some shifts for more than just Althea. The first season of the series concluded with Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) defeating Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) and releasing Biange back into the earth rather than destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu for herself. But while Nicky is in a good place after that, particularly in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) things won’t stay quiet for long. Season 2 will see the arrival of a long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao) who may be working with crime boss Russell Tan (Kee Chan). There are also some new additions to the series’ cast for Season 2. In addition to Yao, Season 2 of Kung Fu will feature JP Tadena as Sebastian, the new chef at Harmony Dumplings, and Annie Q as Juliette Tan, the daughter of Russell Tan.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Year of the Tiger: Part 1” below.

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected visitor at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai, and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens.

Kung Fu returns on Wednesday, March 9th at 9/8c after The Flash.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Kung Fu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.