An Underrated Green Lantern Had a Strange Run in a Popular DC TV Franchise

Despite having one of the coolest power sets in DC Comics, Green Lantern doesn’t get the same attention that Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman do. Part of the issue may be that multiple characters wear the ring and run around with other DC heroes, making it difficult for the public to choose just one to gravitate toward. These days, Hal Jordan and John Stewart get all the love, including from the higher-ups at DC Studios. As part of the growing DC Universe, both characters will appear in the HBO Max series Lanterns, which will also feature Guy Gardner, another Earth-based Green Lantern who was interesting enough for James Gunn to include in Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DCU is following in the footsteps of the company’s animation department, which frequently includes Hal, John, and Guy in its projects, such as Young Justice and the DC Animated Movie Universe. However, there’s another Green Lantern that calls Earth home who rarely gets to hear their name called. In fact, their claim to fame outside of the comic books is a brief appearance in the DC Animated Universe that is so uneventful that it’s easy to forget about.

Kyle Rayner Was the DCAU’s First Green Lantern

In the mid-1990s, DC decided to bring its characters to the small screen in a major way. Batman: The Animated Series was the first show out of the gate, and it was so successful that another show, Superman: The Animated Series, got the chance to race in behind it. Since the Man of Steel operated in a more pleasant environment, the powers that be decided his show would be a good place to introduce other DC characters. The Flash, Doctor Fate, and Aquaman all appeared, but they weren’t as noteworthy as Green Lantern. Of course, in the ’90s, comic books were in a weird place, so one of the things DC tried to do to get some juice was replace Hal Jordan, Earth’s main Green Lantern. Comic book artist Kyle Rayner took his place, earning a ring after Hal went on a rampage and killed a good chunk of the Green Lantern Corps.

Since Hal was seen as a villain to many, Kyle was the easy choice when it came time to introduce Green Lantern in Superman: The Animated Series. The creative team even had the bright idea to make him an artist at the Daily Planet who was friends with Jimmy Olsen. While at work, Kyle received Abin Sur’s power ring when the Green Lantern crashed on Earth, which put him on Sinestro’s radar. The two duked it out, and Kyle came out on top, getting to become one of the heroes he dreamed about drawing. Unfortunately, outside of a couple of background appearances in the Justice League cartoons, that was it for Kyle, who made way for John Stewart to be the DCAU’s main Green Lantern. It’s a shame that such a wholesome character never got the chance to shine on the small screen, but Gunn and Co. have the opportunity to set things right.

The DCU Could Have Room for Kyle Rayner

The first season of Lanterns is set to focus on Hal Jordan taking John Stewart under his wing as they investigate a murder. How the rest of the Green Lantern Corps fits into the show’s story remains to be seen, but with Guy Garner around, it’s going to be a power ring party. At the moment, the DCU doesn’t appear to have plans to introduce Rayner, as its version of John is young and still waiting to come into his own. However, it’s a big universe, and with all the threats that are sure to surface in the coming years, the other Green Lanterns could use as much help as they can get.

John is sure to transition to the big screen eventually and appear alongside Superman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League. When that happens, Kyle should be the one to take his spot, opening the doors for Lanterns to become a minor league of sorts that prepares heroes for a movie career. There’s no doubt that Kyle has all the makings of a great live-action Green Lantern; all he needs is someone to take a chance on him like the DCAU did.

Did you know that Kyle Rayner was the first Green Lantern in the DCAU? How would you feel about him appearing in the DCU? Let us know in the comments below!