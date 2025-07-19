The Main Character of DC’s Lanterns Series Isn’t Who You Think (& That’s Great)

Superman introduced several characters and concepts to the new DC movie universe, including the cosmic protectors known as the Green Lanterns. Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner was every bit the delightful curmudgeon he is in the comics, and soon fans will meet even more characters from the world of the Green Lantern Corps in DC’s upcoming series Lanterns. There are still a host of details we don’t know about Lanterns, but James Gunn did clear up one particular aspect of the show in a new interview with CBS Mornings, revealing that the main character of the show is not the person you’re likely expecting.

Most of the interview revolved around Superman, but Gunn did talk a bit about the rest of the upcoming slate. When he got to Lanterns, Gunn revealed that despite Hal Jordan being featured as one of the leads, he isn’t the main character of the series. “It’s basically, you know, John Stewart’s story in a lot of ways, but with those other characters,” Gunn said.

That doesn’t mean that Jordan and Gardner won’t play important roles, but this is shaping up to really be a breakout showcase for Stewart. Those who have read the comics over the past few years know just how rich the character is and how many intriguing elements to his character, family, and relationship with the Corps there are to explore as the series moves forward, so this is a win across the board.

This is being pitched as a true crime story with sci-fi elements, really bringing the Green Lanterns back to some of their base elements, as they are essentially the universe’s police force, and Earth is only one sector of countless others. There’s also going to be a different tone compared to some other DC projects, including Superman, and for Gunn, that’s part of the fun of crafting this universe.

During a press event, Gunn spoke about the change in tone and how he wants to feature a bevy of different tones and approaches within this universe. “It’s so cool because it is connected to Superman. Because we’ve got Guy Gardner in that and then we’ve got these Green Lanterns over here. And it’s just such a different tone from what Superman is,” Gunn said.

“It’s exactly what I want to bring to the DCU is being able to have these very different films and television series that are still part of an overall connected world, but have completely different feels to them,” Gunn said.

Lanterns has revealed a stacked cast, including Aaron Pierre (John Stewart), Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Kelly Macdonald (Sheriff Kerry), Jason Ritter (Billy Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe), Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Ulrich Thomsen (Sinestro), Nicole Ari Parker (Bernadette), Sherman Augustus (John Senior), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Young John Senior), Chris Coy (Waylon Sanders), Michael Ocampo (Deputy Lopez), Romeo Brown (Aaron Stewart), Paul Ben-Victor (Antaan), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Young Bernadette), Kamy D. Bruder (Surly), and Kent Shocknek (News Anchor).

Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns, and Tom King and Damon Lindelof are co-writing and executive-producing the series. James Hawes is also executive producing and will be directing the show’s first two episodes.

Lanterns is expected to debut in 2026.

Are you excited for DC's Lanterns?