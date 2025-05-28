The Last of Us Was Preparing You for Season 3 And You Didn’t Even Notice It

The world of The Last of Us is very complicated. After the Cordyceps infection ravages the world, the Federal Disaster Response Agency, aka FEDRA, seizes the opportunity to claim power, tossing civilians into quarantine zones and treating them however it sees fit. FEDRA’s extreme methods lead to revolts all around the country, including in Kansas City, where Joel and Ellie visit in Season 1. The show’s central duo finds themselves trying to avoid the conflict between FEDRA and the rebels in the city, but it’s not as simple as just walking by, and they lose a couple of friends along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ellie finds herself in the same boat in The Last of Us Season 2 when she and Dina arrive in Seattle to find Joel’s killers. Abby’s group, the Washington Liberation Front, aka the WLF, is at war with religious fanatics known as Seraphites. The show’s second season touches on the details of the conflict on several occasions, even teasing events happening off-screen that are sure to become more critical once Season 3 rolls around.

The Last of Us Season 2 Establishes the WLF and Seraphite War

Ellie first hears about the WLF from Dina, who has Eugene to thank for giving her a heads-up about the organization. They believe that the WLF is made up of Abby’s group and maybe a few more people, but that goes out the window when they arrive in Seattle and see a group of dead Seraphites. Seeing dead children only strengthens Ellie’s belief that she needs to hunt down Abby, and things don’t change until she sees what the Seraphites are capable of, gutting people all over town. Still, the only fight Ellie wants to be part of is one that involves the group that came to Jackson Hole and killed Joel.

The Last of Us Season 2 doesn’t only provide Ellie’s perspective, however, as Episode 4 introduces Isaac Dixon, the leader of the WLF. A former FEDRA officer, he does everything he can to ensure the people of Seattle don’t have to fear for their lives. Throughout Season 2, he’s planning a major attack on the Seraphites because the two sides are at each other’s throats again after a period of peace. It’s unclear which side is responsible for the current situation, and the show won’t be able to provide an answer until Season 3, which will push the war in Seattle to the forefront.

The Stage Is Already Set for The Last of Us Season 3

By spending so much time with the WLF in Season 2, The Last of Us ensures it doesn’t lose any momentum going into Season 3. Season 2, Episode 7 reveals during its final moments that it’s turning back the clock in the next outing by showing Abby’s perspective during Ellie’s three days in Seattle. Abby’s the subject of many conversations during the second season, but she doesn’t appear after her group leaves Jackson Hole. In the finale, Isaac even talks about how she goes missing at the worst time because he’s hoping she will take over the WLF once he’s gone.

Isaac expects to die during the attack on the Seraphite island, which is going on when Ellie heads to the aquarium and kills Mel and Owen. However, the show doesn’t show him again after the boats hit the water, leaving his fate a mystery. Abby’s condition when she gets to the theater doesn’t make it seem like the WLF is having a great day, though, mainly because she has a mark on her neck from being on the wrong end of a noose. Whether Abby makes it to the island remains to be seen, but it’s clear she’s having as rough a week as Ellie, driving home the point that The Last of Us isn’t about right or wrong but rather the humanity one is able to tap into when times get tough.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

Did you realize that The Last of Us Season 2 was setting up Season 3 the whole time? Where do you expect the story to go? Let us know in the comments below!