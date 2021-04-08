Law And Order: SVU Clip Reveals Fallout From Elliot Stabler's Emotional Return

Chris Meloni's Elliot Stabler made his return to the Law & Order universe last week in a two-hour crossover between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, and it was about as complicated and emotional as you were probably expecting. Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still processing her former partner's return and how he left as well as what has happened since, as Stabler's wife Kathy was murdered in a bomb explosion early in the last episode. That led to an interrogation scene that resulted in Stabler almost punching someone, and in a new clip from this week's SVU, the fallout from that incident is very much still playing out (via Give Me My Remote).

In the clip, which you can see in the video above, Benson is on the scene of a new crime, as the SVU is attempting to find a missing girl who vanished close to a building that was home to several known sex offenders. She gets a visit from ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) who is there to reassure the Mayor that they are giving this case, which involves a Muslim teen, as much attention as they would a Christian or Jewish teen.

After that, he pulls Benson away from the scene a bit and asks her how Stabler is doing, and Benson says "I'm worried for him." Carisi says "I don't know if it's the healthiest thing for him to be investigating his own wife's murder". Benson responds "Do you want to tell him that?"

Carisi then reveals that he's been asked about what happened with Stabler when he broke into Benson's Interrogation room. He then says "I will always have your back, just make sure you're watching yours too."

That interrogation room incident was during the first part of the crossover, and at that point, Kathy was still alive but in critical condition. Stabler happened to come when SVU was interrogating a suspect that was thought to be linked to the planting of the bomb in the car, and though Stabler said he would behave when he asked Olivia to go in there, well, it didn't go well.

Stabler rolled up his sleeves and was clearly on edge throughout, but when the suspect kept prodding him Stabler looked as if he was about to punch him. It took Benson telling him to stand down and get out to keep it from escalating further, but clearly, there's more fallout to come from it, and we should learn more on tonight's episode of SVU.

Law & Order: SVU airs tonight at 8 PM CST on NBC.

What did you think of the crossover and the clip? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!