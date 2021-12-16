Law & Order Revival Adds Odelya Halevi to the Cast

The Law & Order series that launched a major franchise is on the way back to television screens, and now the cast is starting to fill out a bit with some welcome returns and new faces. The latest casting is Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble), who will play the show’s latest Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in season 21 (via Deadline). Halevi joins stars like Jill Hennessy, Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Rohm, and more in playing the role on the long-running series, and the most recent to hold the role is Alana de la Garza. Halevi will make her debut in season 21 when it premieres on February 24th.

So far the show has brought back Anthony Anderson (Detective Kevin Bernard) and is in talks to bring back Sam Waterston’s beloved District Attorney Jack McCoy. Also joining the series are Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, and Camryn Manheim. Donovan will play an NYPD Detective, while Dancy will play another Assistant District Attorney and Manheim will play Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

During the initial announcement, Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Susan Rovner revealed how thrilled the network is to bring back the long-running series. “Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” Rovner said. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

In a previous interview, Wolf broke down what fans can expect from the series return. “This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years,” Wolf said. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s. We always approach storytelling the same way: Good writing, acting and production values, and give the viewers what they want. That’s been our mantra from day one.”

Wolf’s projects are still in high demand, and between his FBI, Chicago, and Law & Order universes, his stamp is all over Network television. FBI over at CBS, which includes FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI International, combine for 27.7 million viewers, while NBC’s One Chicago, which includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., average 10.8 million, 11.7 million, and 11.6 million respectively.

Are you excited for the return of NBC’s Law & Order? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!