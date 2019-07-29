Buffy and Angel Alum Alexis Denisof Joins Legacies Season 2

The CW’s Legacies first season saw some major changes to The Vampire Diaries universe. Not only did the series see a new generation of supernatural drama come to Mystic Falls along with new supernatural threats, but the season finale saw Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) literally erase herself from existence in order to save the world. With a lot left unsettled heading into Season 2, the show is going to have a lot more to explore and that includes a new face at the Salvatore School — one played by Buffy and Angel alum Alexis Denisof.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Denisof has joined Legacies in a recurring role in Season 2 as Professor Vardemus, described as an “urbane British sorcerer” who is “a bit of a dandy [who] wins over the Salvatore students with his steadfast belief in the superiority of their supernatural world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new face at the Salvatore School comes at interesting time. As was revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-con, Alaric (Matt Davis) will no longer be headmaster with Davis hinting that Alaric might end up the principal of Mystic Falls High. It was also noted at the panel that the new headmaster at Salvatore’s “may see the kids and their powers differently than Alaric does,” according to Davis. “He may or may not remove all the restrictions that Alaric was putting in place to protect them from themselves.”

It’s not clear if Denisof’s character fits that bill, but it does seem to confirm that it will be a very different Salvatore’s school in Season 2. And, Denisof will not be the only new member of the cast. It was previously announced that Descendants actor Thomas Doherty will be joining the cast as Sebastian, an ancient vampire who will serve as a love interest for Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd). Sebastian is said to have some very old-fashioned ideas about how things work, but that Lizzie would be into it.

As for the one character Legacies fans are hoping to see, that still remains a question mark. Despite Candice King hosting the show’s SDCC panel, it remains unclear if the actress will make a return as Caroline Forbes.

In an interview with TV Guide, Plec said that if King wants to appear on Legacies, they’d find the right story for her.

“The desire to see Caroline Forbes on Legacies remains strong,” Plec said. “The invitation remains open and the welcome would be warm. So honestly, it’s just a matter of finding the right story and the right opportunity for Candice to want to come back and play in the sandbox a little.”