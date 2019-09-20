Legacies: Season 2 Premiere Synopsis Released

In just a few weeks, Legacies will be back on our television screens, bringing to life a whole new side of the Vampire Diaries universe. The series, which follows the going on of the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, has become a bonafide fan-favorite since it debuted last year — and now fans can finally know where the story is going next. On Thursday, The CW released a brand new synopsis for the show’s second season premiere, which is appropriately titled “I’ll Never Give Up Hope”.

“A SUMMER WITHOUT HOPE — After discovering that there may be a way out of Malivore, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) becomes more determined than ever to find her way back to Mystic Falls. Alaric (Matthew Davis), who is still reeling after being voted out as headmaster by the honor council, continues looking into the mysterious night Malivore was destroyed.

Elsewhere, as the students leave for summer vacation, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) stays behind to keep an eye on Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), while MG (Quincy Fouse) heads to Atlanta to spend time with Kaleb’s (guest star Chris Lee) family.

Finally, while Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) spends the summer in Europe with Caroline, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) searches for answers about the mysterious ascendant that Alaric was keeping from them. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Julie Plec.”

While the synopsis certainly hints at a potentially-positive outcome for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), it sounds like her temporary absence will definitely impact the show in the interim.

“That’s exactly what we can expect to see,” showrunner Julie Plec said shortly after the finale. “What’s fun about it, and sad about it, is we’ll be able to realize just how much impact Hope had in these people’s lives without them even realizing what they’re missing. And just understanding that they all feel individually like there’s something that doesn’t feel right and that they’re struggling with this feeling of not being complete somehow. It just feels like such a universal experience, especially for teenagers. I’m looking forward to having each of those characters act out on that feeling.”

And outside of that, it sounds like fans can expect an array of magic and magical beings in Legacies‘ sophomore season.

“We’ve had conversations about demigods and demons and more fantastical creatures,” Plec previously said. “We’ve also had conversations about creatures with historical implications and literary references. If a book has been written about a headless horseman, who’s to say that the headless horseman didn’t also exist in Malivore’s time?”

“It’s certainly our intention, conceptually, to have a similar structure for the next season,” Plec continued. “Without giving away too much about how or why, we definitely like the idea that things we wouldn’t expect to exist in our little Vampire Diaries universe keep knocking on the door of the Salvatore School and causing problems.”

Legacies will return on Thursday, October 10th at 9/8c on The CW.