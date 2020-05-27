Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Finale Trailer Released

The CW has released the teaser trailer for "Swan Thong," the June 2 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which will also serve as the show's season five finale. In a rare move for this season's TV shows, "Swan Thong" was the intended finale, and the Legends will get to go out on the note that the writers and producers had always planned for them -- even if we will wait almost a year to get new episodes. The teaser tells us relatively little that we didn't already know -- with the Fates in charge of the universe as it currently exists, the Legends will have to encourage humanity to rise up and retake independence from the forces of destiny.

The Encores who served as Astra's servants in the first portion of the season are going to be resurrected to face the Legends one last time. Fans have to wonder, then: does this mean we'll get another look at Damien Darhk? Probably not, given that he got such a perfect closure in his last appearance, but anything can happen.

You can check the synopsis out below -- but be aware that it seems to give us some pretty decent spoilers for next week's episode, "The One Where We're Trapped On TV."

"Swan Thong"

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust.

Legends began the season by picking up where last year left off: Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) was ruler of Hell, and wielding that power to send some of history's greatest monsters back to Earth to create chaos. The Legends were sending them back, and it went on like that for a while -- until John Constantine made a deal with Astra: he would find a way to bring back her dead mother and give her the happy childhood she never had. That's when the Fates of Greek mythology stepped in -- including Charlie/Clotho -- to reveal that the Loom of Fate had been destroyed and scattered throughout the multiverse, but now that the worlds had merged following the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the Loom was closer than it had been in thousands of years -- and the Fates couldn't wait to rewrite reality to suit them.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC's Stargirl on The CW.

