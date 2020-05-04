DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "Ship Broken" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Ship Broken", the upcoming eleventh episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season set to air on Tuesday, May 5th. The episode will see the team faced with the complicated decision of who they should bring back first with the Loom of Fate with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) having to make that difficult choice while, but it's not the only challenge the team faces. Sara (Caity Lotz) will continue to struggle with the recent development of some sort of superpower thanks to a magical illness while Mick (Dominic Purcell) has to deal with a guest on the ship -- his daughter, Lita (Mina Sundwall).

While none of those things sound particularly crazy, this is Legends, so there's almost guaranteed to be some hijinks involved, particularly for Mick who has been trying to impress his teenage daughter. In a previous episode, Mick and Ava (Jes Macallan) went back in time and "inserted" him into some of Lita's key memories to create a childhood full of happy memories with her father, but it somewhat backfired on them when it was revealed that Lita was still bitter that her dad had simply disappeared after the fun was over each time.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and read on for the photos!

SECOND CHANGES – Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Ship Broken" will debut on May 5.