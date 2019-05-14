Legends of Tomorrow Says “Hey, World” in Season 4 Finale Preview

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season is officially reaching its final chapter. The CW has released a preview for “Hey, World!”, the sixteenth and final episode of the season.

The episode’s title seems to be a play on “Heyworld”, the theme park of magical creatures that Nate created as a kid, which Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) was trying to bring to life by partnering up with Neron. What exactly that will mean for the array of magical beings we’ve met over the course of this season – and for the Arrowverse as a whole – remains to be seen.

Of course, there’s also the nature of what’s happening in the Arrowverse as a whole, with the highly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover expected to happen next season. While Legends sat out of this season’s “Elseworlds” crossover in a rather amusing way, it sounds like they might not be out of the picture for “Crisis”.

“People are already talking about crossover 2019,” showrunner Phil Klemmer teased last October. “We’re on standby. I don’t know how that will work. There’s already a loose shape for it even though this year’s crossover isn’t done by a long shot. I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. It’s always a blast but it’s a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Hey, World!” below!

SEASON FINALE — While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan. Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world.

Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Hey, World!” will air on May 20th.