The Epic LEGO Classic Voltron Set is Available to Order Early

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the LEGO Ideas 21311 classic Voltron set since it was first given the green light for production last year. In June we learned that the general public will be able to bring the 2321-piece set home starting on August 1st for $179.99. However, if you are a LEGO VIP member you can pre-order one right here starting today, July 23rd! If you aren’t a member, don’t panic. Becoming a VIP is easy and free.

Keep in mind that August 1st is the drop date for a TON of other high-profile LEGO sets from franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars and more, so expect mayhem and sell outs. If you want the Voltron set, your best bet is to reserve one early.

If you are unfamiliar, LEGO is touting the 21311 Voltron set as “the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever” complete with buildable, posable, and combinable black, blue, yellow, red and green lions and a huge sword and shield that attach to Voltron’s hands. An official list of features can be found below.

Features 5 buildable and posable lions that can be transformed and combined to create the giant Voltron super robot.

Play with the lions individually or combine them using extra-strong joints to form Voltron—the black lion forms the head and torso; the red and green lions form the arms; and the yellow and blue lions form the legs.

Pose the head, shoulders, arms and wrists of Voltron (legs are not posable).

Also includes a sword and shield (each with silver-colored elements) that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and super force of LEGO designers.

This set includes over 2,321 pieces.

Display or play out exciting stories from the original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series.

Voltron measures over 15″ (40cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 8″ (21cm) wide.

Black lion measures over 6″ (17cm) high, 8″ (22cm) long and 5″ (15cm) wide.

Yellow and blue lions each measure over 3″ (8cm) high, 8″ (21cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide.

Green and red lions each measure over 3″ (8cm) high, 7″ (18cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

Voltron’s sword measures 11″ (29cm) long.

Voltron’s shield measures 6″ (16cm) in diameter.

