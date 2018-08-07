The Massive LEGO Ideas Classic Voltron Set is Available Now

The LEGO Ideas 21311 classic Voltron set has finally completed its two-year journey to production and can be ordered directly from LEGO right here, right now for $179.99! Grab one while you can because there’s a decent chance this one could sell out.

If you are unfamiliar, LEGO is touting the 21311 Voltron set as “the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever” with a grand total of 2321 pieces. It comes complete with buildable, posable, and combinable black, blue, yellow, red and green lions and a huge sword and shield that attach to Voltron’s hands. An official list of features can be found below.

Features 5 buildable and posable lions that can be transformed and combined to create the giant Voltron super robot.

Play with the lions individually or combine them using extra-strong joints to form Voltron—the black lion forms the head and torso; the red and green lions form the arms; and the yellow and blue lions form the legs.

Pose the head, shoulders, arms and wrists of Voltron (legs are not posable).

Also includes a sword and shield (each with silver-colored elements) that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and super force of LEGO designers.

This set includes over 2,321 pieces.

Display or play out exciting stories from the original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series.

Voltron measures over 15″ (40cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 8″ (21cm) wide.

Black lion measures over 6″ (17cm) high, 8″ (22cm) long and 5″ (15cm) wide.

Yellow and blue lions each measure over 3″ (8cm) high, 8″ (21cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide.

Green and red lions each measure over 3″ (8cm) high, 7″ (18cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

Voltron’s sword measures 11″ (29cm) long.

Voltron’s shield measures 6″ (16cm) in diameter.

The official description reads:

“It’s time to defend the universe so get ready to form LEGO® Ideas 21311 Voltron, the biggest buildable LEGO mech ever! This awesome set features buildable and highly posable black, blue, yellow, red and green lions with specially designed, extra-strong joints to combine them all and create the Voltron super robot, plus a huge sword and shield that attach firmly to Voltron’s hands. Ideal for display or to recreate thrilling action from the original 1980s animated Voltron TV series and the modern DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender series.”

