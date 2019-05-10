Lethal Weapon Cancelled After Three Seasons

The week before Upfronts is always a difficult one for TV producers and fans, as there are plenty of shows cancelled ahead of the network presentations. Each of the main networks begins narrowing down their final fall schedules, picking up new pilots to series and making tough decisions on existing shows. The latest show to get the axe is one that a pocket of fans had a lot of love for, but issues behind the camera seemed to hold it back. Of course, we’re talking about Lethal Weapon.

On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Fox had decided to move on from the action series after three seasons on the network. This decision comes just a year after the show parted ways with one of its leads, Clayne Crawford, following controversies on the set. He was ultimately replaced by Sean William Scott ahead of Season 3, but other series lead Damon Wayans was reportedly leaving after the season ended.

Lethal Weapon first followed the framework of CBS’ movie-to-TV reboots when it arrived on Fox three years ago. It was initially based on the film franchise of the same name starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. It was a hit early on, but the issues surrounding Crawford’s departure, and Wayans’ interest in leaving, led to a sharp decline in the ratings.

There was a lot of talk about Lethal Weapon coming to an end after its second season when Crawford was written off the show. At the time, both Lethal Weapon and Gotham were on the bubble, and it was thought that only one of them would be back for the season, given that they were both Warner Bros. Television productions. However, Lethal Weapon recast the lead and was granted another season, while Gotham was renewed for a final 10 episodes.

