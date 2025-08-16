7 Life-Changing TV Shows You Need to Watch Once in Your Life

These TV shows tell stories and include characters that could easily transform how you look at life and death, so they need to be watched at least once in your life. Some TV series have been truly revolutionary, capturing our imaginations and altering our perspectives on some of life’s most important, relevant, and prominent aspects. Whether classic shows that hold an important place in TV history, or newer shows that have signified huge progression for representation, storytelling, and heart on our small screens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These seven shows include some of the most life-changing moments of TV we’ve ever seen, which shouldn’t be a surprise coming from creatives such as the Wachowskis, David Simon, Taika Waititi, Michael Schur, and Ricky Gervais, among others. Alongside classic shows like The Wire and Six Feet Under, more modern series such as Sense8, Reservation Dogs, and After Life tugged at our heartstrings and made us look at life differently. We’re still thinking about the messages in these series even years after they ended, cementing them as some of the best shows in TV history.

7) Sense8 (2015-2018)

Developed by the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski, Netflix’s Sense8 features an ensemble cast who come together to examine themes of connection, humanity, sexuality, acceptance, identity, gender, and politics. Sense8 focuses on eight individuals spanning the globe who realize they are part of a new species of human who are connected telepathically and emotionally, allowing them to share experiences, memories, and skills. While Sense8 only ran for two seasons and a feature-length finale, the high production value, visually-spectacular settings, incredibly rich and raw performances, emphasis on empathy, and beautiful messaging makes this series one to watch.

6) The Wire (2002-2008)

Widely regarded to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time, HBO’s The Wire was created by former police reporter David Simon, which made it an incredibly authentic crime drama. Told over five seasons, The Wire spotlighted real people living and working in Simon’s hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, and has been celebrated for exploring society, politics, and urban life unashamedly and accurately. While The Wire received mixed reviews during its run, it has gained an immense cult following in the years since its finale, and has been lauded as one of the most realistic depictions of American life.

5) Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Developed by Alan Ball (True Blood, American Beauty), Six Feet Under focused on the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles. This setting allowed the series to examine life and death at an extremely intimate and raw level. The ensemble cast deliver intense drama but also some hilarious moments, providing levity and heart throughout the show’s five-season run. Six Feet Under has been celebrated as one of the greatest shows of all time, and its final episode, “Everybody’s Waiting,” is still considered to be one of the best TV finales ever, so it needs to be watched.

4) Reservation Dogs (2021-2023)

Throughout its three-season run, FX’s Reservation Dogs received critical acclaim and a number of accolades, being celebrated for shining a light on the lives of Indigenous teenagers who reconcile their heritage with their desire to expand their lives beyond their reservation. Devery Jacobs (Echo), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Caught Stealing), Paulina Alexis (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Lane Factor (The Fabelmans) lead the remarkable cast, and bring their own experiences to life in this heartfelt, powerful, and relevant series. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs is one of the most important shows of the modern age.

3) After Life (2019-2022)

It’s surprising that this comedy-drama series from Ricky Gervais actually contained so much emotion, with the tragicomedy focusing on newspaper writer Tony Johnson (Gervais), who comes to terms with life in the wake of his beloved wife’s (Kerry Godliman) death from breast cancer. The comedy comes from Johnson’s opinion that he can say or do whatever he wants regardless of others’ emotions and the consequences, though this path soon forces him to accept there are people he cares about. After Life is an unexpected, heartbreaking, and beautiful examination of life, death, and grief.

2) BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

We seldom see an adult animated series explore so many facets of the human experience, yet the one that manages to cover most involves Will Arnett voicing a self-loathing, cynical, alcoholic horse, BoJack Horseman. Developed by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, BoJack Horseman has been lauded for examining themes including depression, trauma, suicide, racism, sexuality, addiction, and more, delivering some hugely important storylines with dark comedy enhancing every moment. BoJack Horseman is one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and one of those must-see shows if you’ve ever dealt with any of those experiences that make us human.

1) The Good Place (2016-2020)

Exploring some of the most prominent ethical questions head-on, The Good Place packs a huge punch that makes it one of the most important and life-changing shows in TV history. Developed by Michael Schur (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation), The Good Place brought together Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto) in a twisted afterlife, where they explore their lives, moralities, personalities, and ethics in attempts to become better people even after their deaths. The Good Place received immense praise for its originality, writing, acting, and tone, and delivered one of the most emotional finales in TV history that will stick with you and make you re-examine your life long after watching.

What are your favorite TV shows that you felt changed your life? Let us know in the comments!