7 TV Shows That Ended Perfectly (But We Still Want a Reboot For)

Sticking the landing on TV is easier said than done. There are numerous shows out there that find success early on in their runs, only to fail to provide satisfactory conclusions. Of course, Game of Thrones is arguably the most notable example, as HBO’s fantasy series fires on all cylinders for six seasons before showing some cracks in Season 7 and completely imploding in Season 8. There are still petitions making the rounds online that request HBO remake the final season, which is unlikely to happen due to the network focusing on other projects set in Westeros and its surrounding territories.

Bad endings aren’t the only ones that deserve another chance, though. Even shows that blow everyone away in their final moments can have more to say. Here are seven TV shows that should receive a reboot despite having a perfect ending.

1) Parks and Recreation

Leslie Knope’s journey in Parks and Recreation is extraordinary, going from a small-time civil servant to a politician with enough influence to create a national park. Her friends are also along for the ride, and they help make the NBC sitcom something special by showing that beauty can be present in the unlikeliest of places.

While Parks and Recreation ends on a high note, with everyone finding their true calling and embracing it, there must be more stories to tell in Pawnee, Indiana, or somewhere like it. All a reboot really needs is the same wholesome vibe of the original, as it’s sorely missing from a world that gets more negative by the day.

2) Lost

It’s still hard to understand what happens in Lost. Following a group of people stranded on a remote island, the drama has as many twists and turns as it does big names in its cast. While the show’s ending is controversial, there’s a peace to be found in it as everyone reunites.

A Lost reboot could go in a lot of different directions, but it’s sure to be full of puzzles that will have social media theorizing nonstop. With mystery box shows like Severance currently dominating the conversation, there’s sure to be room for another mysterious island on TV.

3) Arrow

Due to consistency issues, the Arrowverse gets a bad rap. The franchise’s flagship show, Arrow, bucks the trend by having far more good seasons than bad ones. Season 8, in particular, stands out because it acts as a retirement tour for the titular hero, having him cross paths with major figures from his past one final time.

While the Arrowverse is over, the DC Universe is just beginning, and there’s certainly a place for a character like Green Arrow. James Gunn and Co. might want to embrace the hero’s comic book roots, but they shouldn’t forget about the impact Arrow had on the DC TV landscape.

4) 30 Rock

30 Rock follows the cast and crew working on TGS, a sketch show that feels a lot like Saturday Night Live. Liz Lemon must balance keeping her employees happy and working with her eccentric boss, Jack Donaghy. Despite everyone’s best efforts, TGS gets canceled, and 30 Rock ends with everyone moving on with their lives.

The world of TV is so different than when 30 Rock went off the air. With streaming services being all the rage, it would be great to check in with a group of characters who work in network land. If they thought it was hard to stay on the air in the early 2010s, they’re in for a rude awakening in 2025.

5) The Wire

HBO’s The Wire is considered one of the best shows of all time, and for good reason. The way it depicts the fight against crime in Baltimore, Maryland, is unlike anything else in TV history. The Wire‘s phenomenal ending is a big reason why it earns so much praise, as it brings the old adage “The more things change, the more they stay the same” to life.

Attempting to create a shot-for-shot remake of The Wire would be a mistake, but that doesn’t mean a reboot must be off the table. Following a new group of characters that call Baltimore home would open the door for a story that blends the best parts of the original series with real-life issues that plague society today.

6) M*A*S*H*

Despite being a comedy series about goofy soldiers fighting in the Korean War, M*A*S*H* has plenty of heavy moments. Hawkeye and his friends aren’t the same at the end of the war, and the show’s final episode proves that, touching on PTSD and other issues soldiers face.

It would be difficult to make a comedy show about the Korean War relevant today, but a M*A*S*H* reboot could pick another conflict and place its characters in the middle of it. War never truly ends, which means neither does the lasting impact it has on servicemen and women.

7) Six Feet Under

Against all odds, Six Feet Under, a show all about death, ends on a hopeful note. The final episode shows the deaths of every member of the Fisher family, providing commentary on life and how dying is a major part of it.

While there have been rumors of a Six Feet Under follow-up for years, nothing is on the calendar. That means there’s nothing stopping the powers that be from rebooting the series and giving the dark comedy another chance to teach the world about death.

Do you think the shows on this list have perfect endings? Which one would you like to see rebooted first? Let us know in the comments below!