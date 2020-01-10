Lizzie McGuire Fans Are Not OK After Disney+ Puts the Series on Hiatus

The wonderful world of Disney suffered some interesting setbacks on Thursday night, when two of their upcoming projects lost major people involved behind-the-scenes. In addition to director Scott Derrickson parting ways with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky stepped away from showrunning the series’ upcoming Disney+ revival. Minksy’s exit was reportedly due to “creative differences”, and has led to a brief hiatus being put on the series’ production.
“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson explained. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
No, this does not mean that the Lizzie revival is cancelled or seriously delayed (in part because it didn’t have a set release date beyond “this year”). But that hasn’t stopped lifelong fans of the series from voicing their confusion and dismay on social media. Here are a few of those responses.
Bummed
Lizzie McGuire is nothing without Terri Minsky. Can we not have any good things in this decade?— Linda Buchwald (@PataphysicalSci) January 10, 2020
Upset
Lizzie McGuire production has been put on pause NOOOOOOO— Kailey Christine (@Kail_Christine) January 10, 2020
C’mon
the Lizzie McGuire reboot is on hiatus which means I won’t have it to navigate turning 30 later this year and that’s on Disney+— lando (@landrytaylor) January 10, 2020
Heartbroken
Lizzie McGuire shut down production, please respect my privacy at this time.— Amy Buchwald (@PassvAggrssvAmy) January 10, 2020
Doomed
Lizzie McGuire Reboot was put on hiatus, 2020 is already a disaster.— juancarlos (@juancarloshs) January 10, 2020
Bold
.@disneyplus NO LIZZIE MCGUIRE! NO SUBSCRIPTION! https://t.co/eODJVt7zlE— william (@neversbeme) January 10, 2020
Hopeful
Hopefully it will find its footing. After all this happened with #HSMTMTS and that show is great. I really hope this isn’t cancelled #LizzieMcGuire https://t.co/1EUnwTfVNz— Daniel Castelan (@Knuxpyro) January 10, 2020