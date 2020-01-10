TV Shows

Lizzie McGuire Fans Are Not OK After Disney+ Puts the Series on Hiatus

The wonderful world of Disney suffered some interesting setbacks on Thursday night, when two of their upcoming projects lost major people involved behind-the-scenes. In addition to director Scott Derrickson parting ways with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky stepped away from showrunning the series’ upcoming Disney+ revival. Minksy’s exit was reportedly due to “creative differences”, and has led to a brief hiatus being put on the series’ production.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson explained. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, this does not mean that the Lizzie revival is cancelled or seriously delayed (in part because it didn’t have a set release date beyond “this year”). But that hasn’t stopped lifelong fans of the series from voicing their confusion and dismay on social media. Here are a few of those responses.

