Locke & Key Season 2 Already in the Works

Ahead of Locke & Key‘s highly anticipated debut on Netflix in just two weeks, it has been revealed that work has already begun on the second season of the series. Though the second season has not been officially ordered by the streaming service just yet, series executive producer Carlton Cuse revealed in a new interview that writers have begun crafting the second batch of episodes for the series.

“We’re writing Season 2,” Cuse said in an interview with GameSpot. “Even though it hasn’t been greenlit. We’re working in a room.”

Locke & Key has not had an easy journey in being adapted in live-action. FOX first attempt a TV series with a pilot being produced in 2010, after this failed to be picked up a feature film was announced in 2014 (leading to nothing), and a pilot was produced at Hulu in 2017 where it was ultimately passed over. Now Netflix has their hands on the property and will deliver the full first season soon. Showrunner and executive producer Meredith Averill spoke about the process of adapting the series and how there’s no one way to bring a comic to life, especially one as unique as Locke & Key.

“We always joke that one day there needs to be a college course where they dissect the three different versions of the Locke & Key pilot, because I think it’s a nice lesson that in an adaptation, there’s not one way to kind of skin a cat, to forgive the grotesque saying, but it really shows that there are different ways to tell the story, and this is just the version that we were most excited to tell, that we loved.”

Locke & Key blends elements of horror, fantasy, sci-fi, and family drama into one story. The official synopsis for Netflix’s version of Locke & Key reads:

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck, and Coby Bird. The series comes from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. Original comic series writer Joe Hill serves as an executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antoni, Lindsey Springer, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Tim Southam, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa.

Locke & Key will debut on Netflix on February 7th.