‘Locke & Key’ Episodes Get ’13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Director

As Locke & Key inches towards production, the series has found the helmer for the first two episodes of its inaugural season. Deadline is reporting Michael Morris has been tapped to direct both episodes one and two of the Netflix show.

Morris is no stranger to the streaming giant with the director having worked with them on several projects before, including 13 Reasons Why, House of Cards, and Bloodline. Outside of streaming, Morris’ credits include Better Call Saul, Preacher, Billions, and Shameless.

Locke & Key is the latest live-action comic adaptation from IDW Entertainment, drawing inspiration from Joe Hill’s comic of the same name. Hill’s receiving creator credits on the series while Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill are on board as executive producers.

Hill and Coleite wrote the pilot episode while Cuse and Averill serve as co-showrunners on the series. Morris is also set to receive an executive producer credit on the first episode.

The Netflix iteration of Locke & Key marks the end of a long road for the development of the show. The comic was originally adapted by Fox for the 2010-2011 Fall season, though that pilot was never ordered to series. Sometime after that, Hulu also ordered a pilot for the show, but eventually passed on it as well. At one point, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was also attached to the project before dropping out because of other commitments — like Doctor Strange 2, for example.

According to initial reports, Netflix has ordered at least one ten-episode season of the show.

Locke & Key is set to feature Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyle rLocke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Sherri Saum (Ellie Whedon), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), and Steve Williams (Joe Ridgeway).

