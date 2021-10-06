Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

After what feels like an eternity, Locke & Key is making its triumphant return to Netflix. The first season of the popular IDW adaptation arrived on the streaming service not long before the pandemic caused the world to shut down, and fans have been waiting ever since to see more from the series. Later this month, Locke & Key will finally be coming back with its second season, with every episode of the new installment set for October 22nd. While that’s still a couple of weeks away, Netflix is giving fans an extended look at what’s to come.

On Monday, Netflix shared a short teaser for Locke & Key Season 2 on Twitter, along with the ominous message, “Tomorrow.” It was clear that Tuesday would bring the first official trailer for Locke & Key‘s new season, and Netflix kept to its word. The trailer has arrived, and you can check it out in the video above!

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke; Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke; Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke; Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke; Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish; Bill Heck as Rendell Locke; Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser; Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon; Jess Camacho as Doug Brazelle; Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells; Griffin Gluck as Gabe; Hallea Jones as Eden; Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke; Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett; and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

You can check out Netflix’s official description of Locke & Key below.

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

Locke & Key is based on the IDW comic series from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill developed it for Netflix.

Locke & Key Season 2 arrives on Netflix on October 22nd.