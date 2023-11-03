Loki: New Posters Showcase Mobius and Hunter B-15's True Selves

The penultimate episode of Loki's second season, "Science/Fiction," was released on Disney+ last night and saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) travel across different timelines to meet his friends in their true time and place. It was revealed in the first season that everyone who worked for the TVA was a variant, and now we finally know their stories. Fans were especially excited to learn that Mobius (Owen Wilson) was a jet ski salesman named Don with two sons living in Ohio. It was also revealed that Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) was a doctor named Dr. Willis who was living in New York City in 2012. In honor of these revelations, Marvel Studios has released new posters that showcase Wilson and Mosaku's characters.

"Dedicated workers on any timeline. Episode 5 of Loki Season 2 is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the posters below:

Loki Producer Addresses Jet Ski Moment:

Loki producer Kevin Wright recently spoke with Marvel.com about the decision to let Mobius ride a jet ski, which is something fans have been waiting for since the first season.

"We knew in the script [the jet ski] was going to be something funny," Wright told the website. "There was always joke ideas of tags for the end of Season 1 or other things. We knew eventually we were going to have to pay it off, but it was just kind of waiting for the right moment so that it would be its most fulfilling."

"We wanted to find a way to do it in an unexpected way," Wright continued. "I mean, there's been so much anticipation, and I think we could have just plopped him on a jet ski riding around a lake, and people would have been just as happy. Owen said something really funny, which was he compared it a little bit to an old TV romance — will they, won't they? He's like, well, the second you do it, the thing kind of is done. So he's like, if we're going to do it now, it's got to be really fun and really unexpected."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of Loki's second season so far? Tell us in the comments!