Loki Season 2 Writer Offers Advice For Future MCU Projects

Loki Season 2's head writer offered some advice for future MCU projects looking to recapture the success of Loki. Eric Martin talked to ScreenRant about the process surrounding Season 2 of Loki. The writer said that making things that people want to see is key. In his experience, the recent malaise surrounding some MCU content hasn't been palpable. From the moment Loki Season 1 ended, there were fans calling for more of Tom Hiddleston's trickster god. Another point that Martin brought up is making sure the story is ready to go. A lot of the interviews around Loki have seen the creatives involved pointing out this series was basically planned out for this arc from the beginning. So, a clear roadmap is also beneficial.

"At the end of the day, it just comes down to making things that people want to see. And I haven't noticed less engagement, because my experience is all with Loki. I'm not sure with anything else, but I haven't seen any dip in enthusiasm," Martin explained. "I've seen an increase. The fans of the show seemed like they've only gotten more excited about it. So, I don't know what to read. We can all kind of decipher that how we will. But I think we made a good show and people like it. At the end of the day, that's what it's about–you make something that's quality. You can connect with the audience, and the audience is going to connect with you."

Tom Hiddleston's Path As Loki Invigorates MCU Fans

There's no question that Loki was one of the more popular things that Marvel released this year. ComicBook.com had the pleasure of sitting down with Tom Hiddleston to talk about the most recent season of the Disney+ show. During his talk with Phase Zero, the Loki actor wanted to make sure and thank all the fans out there for their support. It's been a long road with the newly-christened God of Stories and he wanted to make sure that people understood he does not take their support for granted.

"I will say this, as an actor, I never take for granted that anyone in your audience is going to be a guarantee that people are going to be interested in what I think what I'm doing," Hiddleston told us. "And I have been so honored by the way that the audience has taken Loki into their imaginations for this length of time. And I know Loki means so much to so many for different reasons, and just carrying the torch for the time that I have has been an absolute honor and I'm so grateful to you. Thank you. Thanks for coming. Thanks for coming on the journey."

Loki's Journey Might Not Be Over Yet

(Photo: Gareth Gatrell)

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

