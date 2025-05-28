Apple TV+’s Long Way Home Clip Shows Ewan McGregor Camping in Freezing Weather (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ has provided ComicBook with an exclusive new clip from Ewan McGregor’s travel series, Long Way Home. There’s a lot to watch on streaming these days and sometimes and it can even be a bit hard to find the time to watch everything. However, I want to shine a light on a show I recently wrote a big recommendation for: Ewan McGregor’s Long Way Home. The series sees the Star Wars actor pair up with his best friend Charley Boorman so they can travel cross-country on vintage motorcycles, which obviously presents all kinds of unique challenges that make for compelling TV drama.

It’s a beautifully shot docuseries that allows viewers to experience travels that they may otherwise not be able to. On top of that, McGregor and Boorman’s dynamic is incredibly charming and keeps the show feeling light and fun. There’s nothing else quite like it on TV and I highly recommend it, even if you’re not typically interested in travel shows. The best part of the show is just watching two friends hang out, discovering new foods, cultures, and overcoming various obstacles with the resources they have.

Apple TV+ has given ComicBook an exclusive clip from Long Way Home which shows some of the treacherous conditions the two must overcome on their adventure. Charley and Ewan set up camp in a freezing location with winds rapidly blowing through their tent. It’s obviously not the most luxurious or comfortable camping spot, especially given the frigid temps, but it shows the lengths the two are willing to go to for their journey. You can check out the clip from the show below along with a description of the series.

“Long Way Home follows Ewan and Charley as they ride refurbished vintage motorbikes from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England — but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way! They head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics and through continental Europe, before eventually hopping back over the English Channel two months later. It’s an adventure that will take them to more than 15 countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.”

New episodes of Long Way Home debut on Apple TV+ on Fridays.